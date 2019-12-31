Peter Crouch & Tottenham send Twitter messages after Liverpool fans ruin club poll

Liverpool supporters have been mischievous on Twitter after Tottenham Hotspur asked their fans to vote for their Team of the Decade.

Tottenham Hotspur have been running a poll where they have been asking their own fans to vote for their Team of the Decade – but it seems as though Liverpool supporters have hijacked that poll.

In one poll, Tottenham asked fans to vote for their best striker of the decade – with Harry Kane, Peter Crouch and Jermain Defoe to choose from. At first, and understandably so, Kane was running away with the vote. But it seems as though Liverpool supporters had other ideas.

In their numbers, the Liverpool fans on social media decided to vote for their former player, Crouch, and it seems as though it has worked because he is now leading Kane in the voting.

It has led to the former Spurs and Liverpool striker posting on his personal Twitter account that 'it's a close one but Harry [Kane] just edges it for me'.

I think it’s a close one but Harry just edges it for me — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) December 30, 2019

Crouch wasn't the only one posting messages, as Tottenham's official Twitter account has seemingly picked up on what has been happening:

Spurs seemingly joked that Twitter have informed them that they have 'detected suspicious activity' on their account, as they were directly responding to the poll involving Kane, Crouch and Defoe.

From Twitter:



“We detected suspicious activity on your account.” https://t.co/3przcjCXxr — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 30, 2019

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans urging their fellow supporters to hilariously back Crouch:

Calling on all Liverpool fans - hijack this poll and vote Peter Crouch! #LFC https://t.co/PyIOwmRdix — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) December 30, 2019

Vote Crouch, he’s actually close to winning the poll hahaha https://t.co/fuU0z1VWLx — Danny (@YoungyLFC1892) December 30, 2019

LFC fans hijacking the poll and making Crouch> Kane lmao you love to see it https://t.co/PpzuIe9bSX — Debadutta Dash (@Mane_Madness) December 31, 2019

But it seems as though that the Liverpool supporters haven't stopped there because they have also tried to swing the votes in Tottenham's goalkeeper of the decade also.

Former Liverpool shot-stopper, Brad Friedel featured in the vote, alongside World Cup winner, Hugo Lloris and Heurelho Gomes.

And whilst many would expect Lloris to walk away with it, Liverpool fans have been frantically voting for their former American keeper, as it seems as though he is heading towards winning the vote

TEAM OF THE DECADE!



First up, who gets your vote between the sticks? #THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 30, 2019

It will now be interesting to see how Tottenham's Team of the Decade lines up once the votes have been closed.

But it seems as though Tottenham's plans to put together their Team of the Decade hasn't gone to plan in a pretty hilarious fashion.