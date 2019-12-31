Quick links

Peter Crouch & Tottenham send Twitter messages after Liverpool fans ruin club poll

Amir Mir
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring his team's second goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow...
Liverpool supporters have been mischievous on Twitter after Tottenham Hotspur asked their fans to vote for their Team of the Decade.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road on December 28, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

Tottenham Hotspur have been running a poll where they have been asking their own fans to vote for their Team of the Decade – but it seems as though Liverpool supporters have hijacked that poll.

In one poll, Tottenham asked fans to vote for their best striker of the decade – with Harry Kane, Peter Crouch and Jermain Defoe to choose from. At first, and understandably so, Kane was running away with the vote. But it seems as though Liverpool supporters had other ideas. 

In their numbers, the Liverpool fans on social media decided to vote for their former player, Crouch, and it seems as though it has worked because he is now leading Kane in the voting. 

 

It has led to the former Spurs and Liverpool striker posting on his personal Twitter account that 'it's a close one but Harry [Kane] just edges it for me'.

Crouch wasn't the only one posting messages, as Tottenham's official Twitter account has seemingly picked up on what has been happening:

Spurs seemingly joked that Twitter have informed them that they have 'detected suspicious activity' on their account, as they were directly responding to the poll involving Kane, Crouch and Defoe.

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans urging their fellow supporters to hilariously back Crouch: 

But it seems as though that the Liverpool supporters haven't stopped there because they have also tried to swing the votes in Tottenham's goalkeeper of the decade also.

Former Liverpool shot-stopper, Brad Friedel featured in the vote, alongside World Cup winner, Hugo Lloris and Heurelho Gomes.

And whilst many would expect Lloris to walk away with it, Liverpool fans have been frantically voting for their former American keeper, as it seems as though he is heading towards winning the vote

It will now be interesting to see how Tottenham's Team of the Decade lines up once the votes have been closed.

But it seems as though Tottenham's plans to put together their Team of the Decade hasn't gone to plan in a pretty hilarious fashion. 

