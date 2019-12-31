Pat Nevin claims Rangers' squad depth isn't 'anywhere near' Celtic's

Rangers are heading into the winter break two points behind rivals Celtic after that win at Parkhead on Sunday.

Pat Nevin has claimed that Rangers' squad depth isn't 'anywhere near' Celtic's, as he thinks there is now a 'possibility' that they could win the Premiership title following their win at Parkhead over the weekend.

The former Scotland striker also bizarrely claimed that following Alfredo Morelos' second yellow card and subsequent sending off against Celtic for diving, Rangers now don't have an 'obvious' goal scorer to replace him whilst he is suspended.

Rangers, of course, have the experienced Jermain Defoe in their ranks, and whilst he doesn't match Morelos' qualities, he can and has delivered the goods for Steven Gerrard.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (29/12/19 at 3:30 pm), Nevin shared what the 'hardest thing' is awaiting Rangers, as they seemingly made themselves heard in the title race.

"You know what the hardest thing is going to be for Rangers, they haven't got anywhere near the depth of squad Celtic have got," Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live. "What happens during the January transfer window, obviously, that has an effect on everyone.

"Now, there are suggestions that Morelos might leave. I don't think that's likely to happen. But remember, he's missing for some games now also because of the sending off and that makes a big difference to Rangers because they don't have that many obvious goal scorers, apart from him.

"Are they good enough? Are they capable enough [of winning the title]? There's the possibility. At least now it's a question, it hasn't been a serious question until [their win at Celic]."

It wouldn't surprise many if the Premiership title race does go to the final day of the season, and if it does, then fans could be in for an epic and quite memorable finish.

Despite that defeat, Celtic are still two points ahead of their rivals in the table, with Gerrard's side having a game in hand going into this winter period.

It could be argued that Celtic will perhaps be the busier during the January transfer window, as the attacking areas need addressing by manager Neil Lennon.