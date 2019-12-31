Our view: Rumoured Liverpool move for Diego Carlos just doesn't add up

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Diego Carlos.

Liverpool have already tied up one January signing in Red Bull Salzburg playmaker Takumi Minamino – but are being linked with more additions.

Unless a rare deal pops up, like Virgil van Dijk two years ago, Liverpool are unlikely to go wild during next month's transfer window, and summer rumours are already emerging as a result.

El Desmarque in Spain now claim that Liverpool want Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, and are trying to beat Real Madrid to his signature at the end of the season.

It's claimed that Jurgen Klopp is ready to sanction a deal worth €75million (£64million), activating the Brazilian's release clause in the process.

The 26-year-old has impressed since joining Sevilla from French side Nantes over the summer, but this potential move just doesn't add up from a Liverpool perspective.

Liverpool already have four first-team centre backs in Van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren, whilst Sepp van den Berg is also coming through having signed over the summer.

Splashing more than £60million on another defender doesn't make sense unless it's for a truly world-class talent, and Carlos just doesn't quite fit that bill.

He'll be 27 come the end of the season, and there would be no real guarantee that he would get into this outstanding Liverpool side even off the back of his strong performances for Sevilla.

Spending £64million on a squad player just hasn't the Liverpool way under Michael Edwards, as big fees have only been paid out for the likes of Van Dijk and Alisson – proven quality players who can strengthen an area of weakness at Liverpool.

This move doesn't really tick any of the Liverpool recruitment boxes, and unless the fee suddenly comes down in the coming months, don't expect to see Carlos heading to Anfield any time soon.