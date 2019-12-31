Our View: £20m striker going to Leeds genuinely has legs

Leeds United have been linked with one of Marcelo Bielsa's former players recently.

Leeds United signing Andre Ayew might've seemed ambitious when the rumour first surfaced earlier this month, but it is becoming increasingly realistic.

According to Ghanasoccernet, Ayew, a £20 million signing by the Swans in 2018 [BBC Sport], is on Marcelo Bielsa's radar ahead of the January transfer window.

You would think that Swansea wouldn't want to sell to a Championship rival, but it does have legs.

Firstly, Ayew is a former player of Bielsa's after the two worked together at Marseille, and the Ghana international said this to Canal Plus last week: "I appreciate Marcelo Bielsa enormously. He is an incredible manager. We had a very very strong relationship at Marseille. And there you have it. That’s all I can say."

It doesn't exactly sound like the 30-year-old would be adverse to reuniting with the Leeds boss at Elland Road.

Swansea, however, need him and wouldn't sell, but what if they didn't need him?

According to The Guardian, the Welsh side have opened talks with Liverpool over the signing of Rhian Brewster.

They could be simply trying to bolster their firepower for the second half of the season. Alternatively, they could be worried about losing Ayew and are looking at Brewster as a replacement.

Plus, Liverpool will be loaning Brewster to a club who can guarantee him regular football, which is one of the reasons as to why a move to Leeds isn't on the cards. He won't play ahead of Patrick Bamford.

Between Sam Surridge and Ayew, there's no room for someone to play regularly at City - unless one of them is leaving, that is.