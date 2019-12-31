Nicholas does not back Moyes to get West Ham back on track

West Ham sacked Manuel Pellegrini after their defeat to Leicester City on Saturday.

Charlie Nicholas spoke to Sky Sports about David Moyes' appointment as West ham's new manager ahead of the game against Bournemouth on New Year's Day.

The Irons are in deep trouble at the moment having lost nine of their last 13 games. West Ham have won just two games at home this season which is shocking considering their investments and ambitions before the start of the season.

Manuel Pellegrini faced the axe as a result and David Moyes' appointment has raised a few eyebrows in and around the London Stadium. The former Everton boss took charge of the Hammers before Pellegrini's appointment and didn't quite do enough to secure the full-time job.

Moyes certainly helped the Hammers survive in the Premier League in his previous stint but he didn't quite do that without giving the fans and the board a little scare. Now facing another potential relegation battle, Nicholas has questioned Moyes' ability to get West Ham out of the hole and he has predicted that it will only get worse.

"For what reason he got 18 months I don't know? Is it money, or does he need to prove he can still do it at this level?" Nicholas questioned.

He continued: "West Ham fans are not happy, but Moyes needed West Ham to survive when he took over for the first time, first and foremost, and he succeeded in doing that. It is about survival again, they are not going away from the position they are in and will be dragged further into this."

Moyes certainly has an uphill battle with the Hammers currently just a point above the relegation zone. The game against Bournemouth is massive for the former Manchester United boss but thankfully for him, the Cherries are in a similar predicament at the moment.