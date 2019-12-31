Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

'Missing you at Leeds': Fans message £6.4m attacker Orta got rid of

Shane Callaghan
Leeds United's Kemar Roofe reacts after a strong challenge from Nottingham Forest's Jack Colback at Elland Road on October 27, 2018 in Leeds, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kemar Roofe left Leeds United last summer after three years in Yorkshire.

Kemar Roofe of Leeds United celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Leeds United at Villa Park on December 23, 2018 in...

Former Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has taken to Twitter to thank his fans for their support over the past year.

It's been a big 12 months for Roofe, who helped the Elland Road club to a Championship playoff in May and later sealed a big-money move to Belgium.

Roofe, who left Leeds to join Anderlecht in a £6.4 million switch [TalkSport], has netted seven goals for the Belgian side across all competitions so far.

Things seem to be going fairly well for the 26-year-old, and here's how fans of the West Yorkshire side reacted to his post on Twitter:

 

It was a big decision to sell Roofe but few can argue that it has cost Leeds one bit.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are top of the Championship going into 2020 after Sunday's pulsating 5-4 win at Birmingham City.

Victory over West Brom tomorrow would give them a three-point lead at the summit, with Leeds already boasting a nine-point cushion in the automatic promotion places.

It's very possible that the Whites could win Premier League promotion without their top goalscorer from last season and that, if it happens, would be one hell of an achievement.

OOSTENDE, BELGIUM - DECEMBER 1 :Kemar Roofe forward of Anderlecht pictured during Jupiler Pro League match between KV Oostende and RSC Anderlecht on December 1, 2019 in Oostende, Belgium,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch