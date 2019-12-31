'Missing you at Leeds': Fans message £6.4m attacker Orta got rid of

Kemar Roofe left Leeds United last summer after three years in Yorkshire.

Former Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has taken to Twitter to thank his fans for their support over the past year.

It's been a big 12 months for Roofe, who helped the Elland Road club to a Championship playoff in May and later sealed a big-money move to Belgium.

Roofe, who left Leeds to join Anderlecht in a £6.4 million switch [TalkSport], has netted seven goals for the Belgian side across all competitions so far.

Things seem to be going fairly well for the 26-year-old, and here's how fans of the West Yorkshire side reacted to his post on Twitter:

Thank you to everyone that has supported me this year! https://t.co/9FMVUJ1voU — Kemar Roofe (@roofe) December 30, 2019

How do you fancy a loan back to Leeds in January to help us back to the promised land #plleeeeeaaaaaassssssseee — SJM-lufc (@steviemick19) December 30, 2019

Top man MOT✊✊✊✊ — fredchapman46 (@fredchapman46) December 30, 2019

Your Leeds and you know you are — Tommy Houston (@tommy22houston) December 30, 2019

Missing you at Leeds mate MOT — Mick Crawford (@CurryBarkingMad) December 30, 2019

Plenty of leeds fans want you back, should never have left mate! — Tony LUFC (@Tonylufc28) December 30, 2019

It was a big decision to sell Roofe but few can argue that it has cost Leeds one bit.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are top of the Championship going into 2020 after Sunday's pulsating 5-4 win at Birmingham City.

Victory over West Brom tomorrow would give them a three-point lead at the summit, with Leeds already boasting a nine-point cushion in the automatic promotion places.

It's very possible that the Whites could win Premier League promotion without their top goalscorer from last season and that, if it happens, would be one hell of an achievement.