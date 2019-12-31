Liverpool fans react to links with Diego Carlos

Liverpool are said to be in talks to sign Diego Carlos from Sevilla.

Liverpool fans are highly sceptical over claims that they are in talks to sign Diego Carlos in the January transfer window.

It is claimed by El Desmarque that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has made a move for Carlos.

However, Reds supporters are highly doubtful over whether the report is correct.

And many Liverpool fans do not even feel that the Brazilian would be a good addition to their squad.

That's alot of money for a CB, Gomez is good enough to play long term beside VanDijk. — Si Señor (@fee_lfc) December 30, 2019

64m? Yh that’s just not true is it. — George (@SeventySixRole) December 30, 2019

why? make no sense doesnt seem like an lfc move we have 3 centre backs coming bacl soon. — NerdboyKarim (@NerdboyK) December 30, 2019

Don't believe it — K (@McGuffinLFCGR) December 30, 2019

this 100% not happening,

1:he to old for the price

2:our def is fine with matip and gomez and lovren.

3:more key area we need to fix over defence.

4:when lovren leave then we will replace him on someone younger — jamie daddy (@skiller703) December 30, 2019

Not having this, we will buy a very good 3rd choice CB. — Karl Davies (@KARLD_LFC68) December 30, 2019

Very much doubt that. I suspect if Lovren leaves we'll get a young centre back. Gomez is the future. — Seb (@Sebsb90) December 30, 2019

Carlos has impressed at Sevilla so far this season, and could help to strengthen Liverpool’s backline.

But whether the Reds would spend so much money on a partner for Virgil van Dijk is questionable.

Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez have all impressed when required to step into Liverpool’s defence this season.

Gomez, in particular, is rated very highly at Liverpool, and Klopp will surely not want to block the England international’s progression by making it harder for him to break into the team.