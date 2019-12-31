Quick links

Liverpool fans react to links with Diego Carlos

Diego Carlos of Sevilla FC controls the ball during the Liga match between Sevilla FC and Villarreal CF at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on December 15, 2019 in Seville, Spain.
Liverpool are said to be in talks to sign Diego Carlos from Sevilla.

Liverpool fans are highly sceptical over claims that they are in talks to sign Diego Carlos in the January transfer window.

It is claimed by El Desmarque that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has made a move for Carlos.

 

However, Reds supporters are highly doubtful over whether the report is correct.

And many Liverpool fans do not even feel that the Brazilian would be a good addition to their squad.

Carlos has impressed at Sevilla so far this season, and could help to strengthen Liverpool’s backline.

But whether the Reds would spend so much money on a partner for Virgil van Dijk is questionable.

Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez have all impressed when required to step into Liverpool’s defence this season.

Gomez, in particular, is rated very highly at Liverpool, and Klopp will surely not want to block the England international’s progression by making it harder for him to break into the team.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

