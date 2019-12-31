Quick links

Liverpool

Liverpool fans delighted with reported injury update heading into the New Year

Amir Mir
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on December 29, 2019 in Liverpool,...
Liverpool have managed to cope well without Fabinho's presence in the middle of the park.

Fabinho of Liverpool FC controls the ball during the UEFA Super Cup match between FC Liverpool and FC Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Liverpool fans are delighted to hear that Fabinho is 'edging closer' to make a return to first-team action following his weeks on the sidelines with an injury.

The Liverpool Echo have reported that Fabinho's return could come 'sooner' than 'first feared', as it detailed what the midfielder has been trying to get back to his fitness. 

 

It is said that Liverpool are in 'no rush' to bring their defensive rock in the middle of the park back in a quick manner because they are coping well without him.

Either way, Liverpool fans cannot wait for him to be back on the teamsheet, as they have watched their club run riot during his period in the treatment room.

The Reds have lifted the Club World Cup in Qatar, and are still surging on in the Premier League, as they are now 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester City heading into the new decade. 

Players of Liverpool lift the trophy during a ceremony at the end of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium in...

Liverpool fans have pointed out that players in midfield and within the squad have stepped up during Fabinho's absence, as it would have been a big worry for Jurgen Klopp when he was initially injured. 

The fixtures are still coming thick and fast during this festive period as Sheffield United, Everton in the FA Cup, Tottenham and Manchester United in the Premier League await them in these coming weeks. 

Nonetheless, Liverpool supporters did warn that it will take the Brazil international time to get back to his best, as an earlier return than first expected would lift everyone at the club. 

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans reacting to the latest news about Fabinho: 

