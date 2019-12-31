Leeds should consider re-signing Billy Sharp to fire promotion campaign

Leeds United should look to bring back Billy Sharp.

Leeds United are looking for a new striker after Arsenal decided to recall Eddie Nketiah [Football London].

Nektiah was viewed as the best available young striker in the Premier League, so looking for another alternative will likely yield similarly poor results in terms of starting opportunities and satisfying Marcelo Bielsa.

So Leeds should look at the other end of the spectrum and turn to experience. Sheffield United's Billy Sharp might be the perfect solution.

Sharp played for Leeds once before, in the 2014/15 season - a Massimo Cellino governed campaign of chaos at Elland Road.

He played under three managers and was frequently overlooked before leaving a year later under another new manager to rejoin Sheffield United.

Sharp's time at Bramall Lane has been a dream for him. He has fired them to two successive promotions and even scored in the Premier League this season.

But it is also fair to argue that Sharp is now just an extra in Sheffield United's squad.

The 33-year-old has only featured in 10 games in the Premier League, and started just once.

He could contribute a lot more in the Championship, and he has the work rate and all round game Marcelo Bielsa loves and which the manager felt Eddie Nketiah lacked.

Sharp scored 24 goals last season to help the Blades win promotion.

He's a predator in front of goal, and in this Leeds side he could probably get double figures in just half a season.

Sharp might not be the most glamourous name Leeds could target, but he would bring guaranteed goals to Elland Road, as Leeds have found out to their cost when he has played against them.

Leaving Sheffield United may be tough, so a loan might be best all round.

And if Leeds can convince him that he has unfinished business at the club and his task at Sheffield United is complete with the club clear of a relegation dogfight, this could be a deal which works.