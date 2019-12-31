Leeds need a clear cut plan to replace Nketiah, have had plenty of warning

Leeds look set to lose Eddie Nketiah.

Leeds United appear set to lose out on Eddie Nketiah with Arsenal planning to recall the striker, Football London report.

Arsenal want Nketiah to have more game time elsewhere, with Leeds unable to offer the youngster a regular starting spot.

This has been coming for a while, and Leeds might regret not being able to offer Nketiah more than they have done.

Leeds now have to set about trying to replace him, and they should have a clear cut plan.

It was reported back in November by The Mirror that Leeds were considering alternatives in case of this situation.

The Whites cannot be entering January with a blank shortlist of strikers. This should have been one of Victor Orta's top priorities in recent weeks to find possible replacements for Nketiah.

Leeds should consider trying to avoid a loan striker similar to Nketiah. It's unlikely they will find one in the Premier League who is better.

The Championship leaders should be looking for a permanent move, for a player who could contribute in the Premier League next season too.

This is a chance for them to upgrade.

Instead of sticking with a striker (Nketiah) who Marcelo Bielsa considers inferior to Patrick Bamford, it's a chance to try and sign a striker who the Leeds boss views as being better.

This could end up really helping Leeds in the promotion race, and beyond. They just have to choose wisely.

And most of all, there should be no scrabbling around on deadline day trying to get a deal done which could have been completed much earlier.