Leeds dream move for Haaland still alive for the future

Leeds and Erling Haaland might yet find their way to each other.

Europe's most in demand striker Erling Haaland clinched a move to Borussia Dortmund this week.

And a detail within the deal should keep Leeds United's hopes of signing the striker one day alive.

Haaland's dad Alf Inge once played for Leeds and it was the city where the striker was born. He famously told Aftenposten, a Norwegian newspaper: "The dream is to win the Premier League with Leeds."

That dream remains on ice, with Leeds not in the running to sign him this time around.

In the future however, don't rule it out, and here's why.

 

Firstly, Haaland did not make the move to Manchester United, as had been rumoured by The Telegraph.

Had he signed for Leeds' rivals then a switch to Elland Road would have become impossible.

Secondly, the deal which has taken Haaland to Borussia Dortmund contains a buyout clause of around £42 million, The Times reports.

This is too much for Leeds to afford right now, but in a couple of years time, this could become viable.

Leeds are hoping to clinch promotion - currently sitting top of the Championship.

This would likely in turn unlock a takeover from PSG's super rich owners QSI, who have been holding a series of talks with Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani, The Times report.

£42 million might not seem like too much then.

Leeds have to grow in order to become a future option for Haaland in the future, but the striker's dream move, and the club's, is still alive.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

