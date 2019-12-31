Kris Boyd agrees with Andy Walker's criticism of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Rangers are now two points behind Celtic in the Premiership table heading into the winter break.

Andy Walker has criticised Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos for the gesture he made during his side's 2-1 win at Celtic, as he claimed that it's 'unacceptable'

Former Gers man, Kris Boyd, has stated that he agrees with Walker that Morelos should have just walked straight off the pitch when he was shown his second yellow, but he did joke that it's 'no surprise' that Walker is criticising the Rangers man.

Since then, Rangers have come out and defended their player and made it clear that his alleged cut-throat gesture was simply him indicating that the game is 'finished', which is common in his native land of South America, as reported by BBC Sport.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (30/12/19 at 12pm start), Walker and Boyd felt that Morelos should have just walked off and then celebrated with his teammates not long after.

"The yellow card [for diving] I think he deserved," Walker told Sky Sports. "But it's his gesture as he is going off the park. The Police look at that and think, 'we don't need that for supporters because it is a very emotional game Celtic and Rangers'. And you just wanted players to be bettered behaved - I think Alfredo Morelos in a better manner because that's unacceptable."

Boyd responded: "There's no surprise Andy's criticising it is there? It's not good for the Scottish game. Emotions run high in the Old Firm, but it's not an excuse and you shouldn't be doing things like that. You have got your second yellow and your red card, get yourself up the tunnel."

Celtic and Rangers encounters have always been and will always be highly-charged, and that was the case at the weekend.

Amid all the drama that took part during Sunday's match, it will now dwindle down in these coming weeks, as the winter break has now kicked in.

Both Old Firm duo will now take a well-deserved rest, as they have qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League and pushed one another to the limit during this first half of the Premiership campaign.