Jurgen Klopp resigned to losing player he wants to keep - report

The Liverpool boss might be fighting a losing battle over Adam Lallana.

Adam Lallana reminded Liverpool fans that he still has a role to play this season with a fine performance in the narrow 1-0 win over Wolves on Sunday.

The former Southampton midfielder was one of the Reds' best players on the day, setting up Sadio Mane's winner.

Thing is, the 31-year-old is out of contract at Liverpool this summer and some fans of the Anfield club suggested that his body language indicated that he could be leaving in January.

If a recent report is believed, Jurgen Klopp won't be losing him soon, but the German manager is resigned to seeing him leave for free in June.

According to The Telegraph, the Liverpool manager 'desperately' wants Lallana to sign a one-year extension but feels that a summer exit is inevitable.

Lallana, who joined the club for £25 million in 2014 [BBC Sport], has had his fair share of injury problems down the years.

But these look like a thing of the past as of right now and some Liverpool fans may not be adverse to seeing him sign a new deal, as James Milner did earlier this month.

But the winter addition of Takumi Minamino means that Lallana could play even less over the next six months and convincing him to sign a new deal, at his age, might be a tall order.