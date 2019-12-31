Jurgen Klopp makes exciting claim about never-seen-before Liverpool star

Liverpool pulled off a bargain in signing the Japan international.

Jurgen Klopp has told ESPN that Takumi Minamino will get even better at Liverpool.

The Reds kicked off their winter business early with a £7.25 million deal for the Salzburg attacker who impressed against Klopp's side in two Champions League games this season.

The 24-year-old Japan international will not be eligible to play in Liverpool's visit of Sheffield United on Thursday night.

Minamino is a multi-purpose player who can play in several attacking positions - including a number eight role, as the German manager pointed out.

He is already a very accomplished player, evident by the fact that he's at Liverpool, but Klopp says that there's no reason why he can't move to the next level on Merseyside.

He told ESPN: "He is already really good as everyone could see when we played him against Salzburg but there is still potential there to become even better. He is a very exciting player and it is really good that Liverpool played him so the supporters could see that he is a proper player."

There has been plenty of players who Klopp has taken on a level since moving to Anfield and few would doubt that the Liverpool boss can do the same with Minamino.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach has obviously watched him up close on a couple of occasions this season already and if Klopp says that he can make him better, we have to take him at his word.