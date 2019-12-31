Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

John Hartson bemused at David Moyes' winning comments

Dan Coombs
David Moyes being interviewed as he is unveiled as the new manager of West Ham United at The London Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London, England.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham boss says he is a winner.

David Moyes being interviewed as he is unveiled as the new manager of West Ham United at The London Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London, England.

West Ham have a fresh start with an old feel, after re-appointing David Moyes as manager.

Moyes spoke bullishly about his plans and confidently about his record.

 

He told BBC Sport: "They are getting a very experienced Premier League manager. I think there's only two or three managers with a better Premier League win record. That's what I do, I win.

"I'm here to get West Ham wins and get them away from the bottom three."

Former West Ham striker John Hartson questions Moyes' comments.

For all Moyes' bravado, he has not won any trophies save for one Community Shield with Manchester United.

He also has a relegation with Sunderland on his CV.

To be fair to Moyes, his positive words could help gee up a West Ham squad low on confidence.

He wants his players to believe in him and this is one way to try and get them behind him. 

He just shouldn't push the bounds of credibility too far.

David Moyes poses for a portrait as he is unveiled as the new manager of West Ham United at The London Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch