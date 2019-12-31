John Hartson bemused at David Moyes' winning comments

West Ham boss says he is a winner.

West Ham have a fresh start with an old feel, after re-appointing David Moyes as manager.

Moyes spoke bullishly about his plans and confidently about his record.

He told BBC Sport: "They are getting a very experienced Premier League manager. I think there's only two or three managers with a better Premier League win record. That's what I do, I win.

"I'm here to get West Ham wins and get them away from the bottom three."

Former West Ham striker John Hartson questions Moyes' comments.

David Moyes press conference..Moyes that’s what I do I win I’ve always won..,urrm what exactly is it you’ve won David ?? — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) December 30, 2019

For all Moyes' bravado, he has not won any trophies save for one Community Shield with Manchester United.

He also has a relegation with Sunderland on his CV.

To be fair to Moyes, his positive words could help gee up a West Ham squad low on confidence.

He wants his players to believe in him and this is one way to try and get them behind him.

He just shouldn't push the bounds of credibility too far.