The latest trend to take over social media is the Disney character Instagram filter, which let's you pose as your favourite classic animation.

From Instagram Dark Mode to the Tik Tok Chair Challenge, 2019 has been all about viral memes and trends. And things certainly aren't going to ease up as we charge into 2020 with the 'what Disney character are you' filter on Instagram.

Whether you want to dress up your child as the Little Mermaid or fancy attempting to catch your boyfriend out as the Hunchback of Notre Dame, simply flick through the new Disney filter to get your animation on.

Check out the easy-to-use guide below and find out more on where the filter actually came from - it's not Disney!

What is the Disney filter animation?

The filter has been created by a digital film-maker Arno Partissimo, who goes by the Insta handle @arnopartissimo.

The filter is not an official product of Disney but does come with over 50 characters from Lion King, Sleeping Beauty, Little Mermaid, Cinderella, Pocahontas, Hercules, Finding Nemo, Aladdin and other Disney classics.

How does the Instagram filter work?

It's pretty simple. When activated, the 'which Disney character app are you' creates a TV bubble that appears over your head.

As you begin to record a video, the bubble will rapidly fire through pictures of different Disney characters before landing on one around six seconds into the vid.

Having tried the filter 10 times, we only doubled up on the same character once.

“What disney character are you?”



*gets the hyena from lion king*



I’m deleting the stupid ass app, ufaaaa. — PULU (@b_pulu) December 31, 2019

How to get the 'what Disney character are you' filter on Instagram!

To find your Disney character on Instagram you need to head to Arno's Instagram account under @arnopartissimo.

From here, view his top and most recent Story called 'Disney'.

While watching his Stories you will be prompted to have a go yourself, where you can simply scroll up on the Instagram page. This will then take you to your own Instagram Stories page, where you can try it out yourself.

Simply hold the on-screen video button and the app will select your a Disney character for you!

