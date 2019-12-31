'Great talent': Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool ace's Twitter message

Liverpool are sitting top of the Premier League table heading into the new decade.

Gary Lineker has labelled Andy Robertson a 'great talent with terrific work ethic' after the Liverpool defender posted a message about his 10-year journey.

With the new decade set to kick in tomorrow, like many others, Robertson has been sharing his journey during this soon-to-be concluded decade, which has seen him go from Scotland to Liverpool.

At the start of the decade, Robertson was plying his trade for Queens Park in Scotland's lower leagues, and after an epic journey, he is finishing it off by helping Liverpool lift their sixth European crown.

Robertson posted two images of his journey over these past 10 years on his personal Twitter account, as Match of the Day host, Lineker, issued his response:

Great talent with terrific work ethic = https://t.co/VfdepDcKdB — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 30, 2019

It has been a remarkable rise for Robertson, who is now regarded as one of the best left-backs not just in the Premier League but in Europe.

The Scotland international was released by Glasgow giants, Celtic as a youngster, but he didn't allow that to affect him.

Whilst it was a tough road from then on, his move to Hull City started the road to where he is today, as he is still growing as a player.

In these coming years, if he continues in his current ways then there's no doubt that he will perhaps be regarded as Liverpool's greatest ever fullback.