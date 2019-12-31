'FFS one of our best players': Some Arsenal fans sick over rumour

Arsenal's Calum Chambers could reportedly miss the rest of this season.

Arsenal fans haven't reacted well to an injury rumour.

According to The Daily Mail, Calum Chambers could miss the rest of this season after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday's defeat by Chelsea on Sunday.

Very few Arsenal defenders have covered themselves in glory during what's been a disastrous season for the Gunners so far this season, but Chambers has probably been the exception.

The 24-year-old has acquitted himself very well in an otherwise dismal defence.

And fans of the Emirates Stadium club are gutted over the prospect of him missing the rest of this season.

Gutting for him if this is true!! — Kyla Edwards-Hill (@kylaafc) December 31, 2019

Ffs this is cursed — Mr Robot (@MesutMalik1) December 31, 2019

One of our best players this season ffs — aaran (@agandhi04) December 31, 2019

This is great news.. means we have to buy a CB no excuses now make it happen — Jeff Farrell (@GunnerJeff19) December 31, 2019

Hey well soon @callum Chambers #Gutted for this for bro — Imonitie Azeta Paul Michaelangelo (@ImonitieAzeta) December 31, 2019

Sad to see — Olusegun Towolawi Zeal (@segzeal16) December 31, 2019

I really feel for Chambers, having his best season ever — Olatomide (@tbamzzy) December 31, 2019

Arsenal needed to buy defenders in January before the Chambers blow, but that's definitely the case now.

Left-back Kieran Tierney, who cost £25 million last summer, has barely kicked a ball in the Premier League during his first season in North London and won't play again until March with a shoulder problem.

The injuries are racking up and the sooner Mikel Arteta is allowed to bring in reinforcements, the better.