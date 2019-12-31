Quick links

'FFS one of our best players': Some Arsenal fans sick over rumour

Calum Chambers of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on January 3, 2018 in London, England.
Arsenal's Calum Chambers could reportedly miss the rest of this season.

Man Of The Match Calum Chambers applauds the Arsenal fans after the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21, 2019 in Liverpool, United...

Arsenal fans haven't reacted well to an injury rumour.

According to The Daily Mail, Calum Chambers could miss the rest of this season after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday's defeat by Chelsea on Sunday.

Very few Arsenal defenders have covered themselves in glory during what's been a disastrous season for the Gunners so far this season, but Chambers has probably been the exception.

The 24-year-old has acquitted himself very well in an otherwise dismal defence.

 

And fans of the Emirates Stadium club are gutted over the prospect of him missing the rest of this season.

Arsenal needed to buy defenders in January before the Chambers blow, but that's definitely the case now.

Left-back Kieran Tierney, who cost £25 million last summer, has barely kicked a ball in the Premier League during his first season in North London and won't play again until March with a shoulder problem.

The injuries are racking up and the sooner Mikel Arteta is allowed to bring in reinforcements, the better.

Calum Chambers of Arsenal and Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on October 27, 2019 in London,...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

