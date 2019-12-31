Quick links

Everton fans react to links with Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot and Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur compete for the ball during the International Champions Cup match between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur at the Singapore National...
Everton are said to be keen on Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, as Carlo Ancelotti makes January transfer plans.

Everton supporters generally appear excited over reports that they could move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Foot Mercato claim that new Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen on the French international, who has struggled for game time this season.

 

Rabiot only moved to Juve in the summer, but he could already be made available on loan.

With Everton short of numbers in midfield, the deal could suit the Toffees.

And most Everton fans seem to think that Rabiot could be a useful addition to their squad.

Everton have started well under Ancelotti so far, with the Italian boss taking maximum points from his first two games in charge.

The Toffees have actually been in good form ever since Marco Silva left, and now have moved well clear of the drop zone.

Everton could still look to invest in January though, with Ancelotti looking to put his own stamp on the squad he has inherited at Goodison Park.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

