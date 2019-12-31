Everton fans react to links with Adrien Rabiot

Everton are said to be keen on Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, as Carlo Ancelotti makes January transfer plans.

Everton supporters generally appear excited over reports that they could move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Foot Mercato claim that new Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen on the French international, who has struggled for game time this season.

Rabiot only moved to Juve in the summer, but he could already be made available on loan.

With Everton short of numbers in midfield, the deal could suit the Toffees.

And most Everton fans seem to think that Rabiot could be a useful addition to their squad.

He will be a great signing — Sai (@gsaikrishna95) December 30, 2019

Loan till the end of the season would be sound — Tom Cain (@TomCain1878) December 30, 2019

Take him all day. Quality footballer — James (@James1878___) December 30, 2019

All rounded midfielder quality signing — richySZN (@findlay1885) December 30, 2019

I’d take him all day — Ad George (@AdGeo1878) December 31, 2019

Rabiot is a super player if i taught he would be willing to join the cause for the right reasons i would take him in a heart beat.. — Kieran buckley (@Kieranbuckley5) December 30, 2019

Everton linked with Rabiot oh my — Calvin (@clvn67) December 30, 2019

Everton have started well under Ancelotti so far, with the Italian boss taking maximum points from his first two games in charge.

The Toffees have actually been in good form ever since Marco Silva left, and now have moved well clear of the drop zone.

Everton could still look to invest in January though, with Ancelotti looking to put his own stamp on the squad he has inherited at Goodison Park.