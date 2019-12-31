Quick links

'Disaster'... Liverpool hero Daniel Agger slams VAR

VAR checking for possible handball displayed on the stadium electronic scoreboard during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on December 29,...
Former Liverpool star criticises VAR.

Liverpool benefitted from VAR this week against Wolves when a marginal offside goal was ruled out.

It was one of a number of suspect decisions over the festive period, with Norwich's goal against Tottenham being denied another particularly controversial talking point.

 

Former Liverpool defender Daniel Agger is not impressed, and has branded VAR a 'disaster'.

Agger posted on Twitter that he believes the process is ruining football.

The Premier League's implementation of VAR has been roundly criticised this season as the process has differed vastly to what we saw at the World Cup in 2018.

Liverpool benefitted on this occasion, but Agger is not using blind loyalty towards his former team to distract him from the problem the technology has caused to the enjoyment of the game.

It is good that Liverpool are runaway league leaders, so that VAR is not proving decisive in a close title race, avoiding additional controversy. It could still have a telling impact at the wrong end of the table.

The scoreboard indicates the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check is complete during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City at Anfield on October 5, 2019 in...

