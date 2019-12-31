'Disaster'... Liverpool hero Daniel Agger slams VAR

Former Liverpool star criticises VAR.

Liverpool benefitted from VAR this week against Wolves when a marginal offside goal was ruled out.

It was one of a number of suspect decisions over the festive period, with Norwich's goal against Tottenham being denied another particularly controversial talking point.

Former Liverpool defender Daniel Agger is not impressed, and has branded VAR a 'disaster'.

Agger posted on Twitter that he believes the process is ruining football.

I have been fortunate enough to play the lovely game of football without VAR.

what it has become is after my opinion a disaster.

(Even though it helped my team today)

Just play the f...... game!⚽️#var pic.twitter.com/H74D0Qd3RB — Daniel Agger (@DanielAgger) December 29, 2019

The Premier League's implementation of VAR has been roundly criticised this season as the process has differed vastly to what we saw at the World Cup in 2018.

Liverpool benefitted on this occasion, but Agger is not using blind loyalty towards his former team to distract him from the problem the technology has caused to the enjoyment of the game.

It is good that Liverpool are runaway league leaders, so that VAR is not proving decisive in a close title race, avoiding additional controversy. It could still have a telling impact at the wrong end of the table.