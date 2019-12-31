David Luiz comments on why Chelsea beat Arsenal

Quick links

David Luiz of Arsenal and Mason Mount of Chelsea during to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 29, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal lost 2-1 to Chelsea, with former Blues defender David Luiz starting in the contest.

David Luiz has suggested to the Daily Express that Chelsea are ahead of Arsenal, as they have had longer to get used to Frank Lampard’s philosophy.

Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, after coming from behind to take the three points.

Chelsea had struggled in the first-half, but scored two late goals to turn the game on its head.

And Luiz claims that Chelsea won the game because they have had far longer to get used to Lampard’s tactics than Arsenal have to familiarise themselves with Mikel Arteta’s.

 

“In the process they are in front of us,” he said. “They had a pre-season together with the same philosophy and coach.

“We need to understand the stage of the season we’re in now. We have to take the positives from the Chelsea match and improve the negative things.”

Arteta only arrived at Arsenal recently, with the Spaniard still looking for his first win.

Arsenal have shown signs of promise under Arteta, but they have only taken one point from the two games that he has been in charge of so far.

The Gunners are under pressure to improve, as they have now sunk down into 12th place in the Premier League table.

Arsenal are next in action against Manchester United tomorrow.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

