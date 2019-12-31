Chris Sutton pays Rangers huge compliment

The BT Sport pundit has named a full Rangers XI in his team of the week after the Ibrox side's derby victory.

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton isn't known for his kind words about Rangers, but in the wake of Sunday's Scottish Premiership match has had to admit that this week Steven Gerrard's side were the best in the country.

In fact, in partnership with broadcaster Darrell Currie, he's named an entire Rangers eleven in his team of the week, which is usually made up of players from clubs around the country.

Gerrard's entire starting team were given the honour, from goalkeeper Allan McGregor through midfielder Steven Davis to striker Alfredo Morelos.

BT Sport tweeted out the decision yesterday, prompting a big reaction from supporters.

At the time of publishing, the post has received hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes.

Well would you look at this



We asked @chris_sutton73 and @darrellcurrietv for their Team of the Week and this is what we got in return... ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/gbg0MunslM — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 30, 2019

Deserved praise

Rangers had lots of questions to answer heading into Sunday's derby. Having outplayed Celtic at Hampden, they hadn't shown the mental resilience to get the job done against the reigning champions.

However, the 2-1 victory at Celtic has shown everyone they intend to be credible title contenders heading well into 2020.

The priority will now be showing the kind of consistency that has been so impressive already this season. If they can rack up the points following the return from the winter break, Neil Lennon's side will be put under a pressure they haven't had for years and years.

Sutton might just be forced to dish out more compliments to the Ibrox club.