Charlie Nicholas thinks three Tottenham players are finding it tough

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to close the gap on the top-four places when they travel to Southampton on New Year's Day.

Charlie Nicholas has let rip at Tottenham trio Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Serge Aurier ahead of their trip to Southampton on New Year's Day.

The Sky Sports pundit claimed that the senior duo of Vertonghen and Alderweireld are 'struggling' as Tottenham's defensive woes continue.

Spurs conceded two goals at bottom-of-the-table Norwich City on Saturday, and face another team looking to avoid the drop this term.

Ahead of Tottenham's trip to the South Coast, Nicholas stated that the North London club are still 'unstable' at the back under Mourinho.

“Tottenham are still unstable and Jose Mourinho will look at the defence,” Nicholas told Sky Sports. “Whether it is Danny Rose in particular or the club that is the issue, as Jan Vertonghen is at left-back and struggling.

“Toby Alderweireld has signed a new contract but is struggling, whilst Serge Aurier makes too many mistakes.

“This must give hope to Danny Ings and Nathan Redmond, but whether Southampton can get enough service to them through midfield, I am unsure.”

Whilst someone like Alderweireld is seemingly struggling, there is no doubting his talents and the quality he can bring to the table.

It is just a case of Mourinho finding the right formation, balance, confidence and some consistency is his selections before someone like Alderweireld can get back to his best.

There's no doubt that if Tottenham want to improve from a defensive standpoint then they need the Belgian wall to rediscover his form.