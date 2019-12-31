Charlie Nicholas lauds Arsenal's Bukayo Saka's recent displays as 'class'

Arsenal will be looking to record their first win under Mikel Arteta when they take on Manchester United on New Year's Day.

Charlie Nicholas has labelled Bukayo Saka's recent performances for Arsenal as 'class', as he also stated that Mesut Ozil is 'playing better' under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal suffered a late defeat at the hands of Chelsea over the weekend, but Nicholas made it clear that there were 'promising' signs from the game.

Despite the defeat, Arsenal did showcase more energy, especially during the first half, as they seemingly ran out of steam during the second period.

Ahead of Arsenal's clash against Manchester United on New Year's Day, Nicholas thinks that these Arsenal players simply need some 'confidence' as he praised Saka.

“I cannot give up on them, but Arsenal can't buy a win at the moment,” Nicholas told Sky Sports. “Although it does seem more promising. There is more fight in there, no confidence, but there is a shape and a tendency to go and try to squeeze the ball.

“Mesut Ozil is playing better, Aubameyang is still scoring and Bukayo Saka has been class at left-back despite being an attacker.”

Saka has been a promising light in what has been a bleak season for Arsenal so far, as he has been operating at left-back because of injuries.

He made his debut for the club in 2018, and was given numerous chances by Unai Emery, as he has also seemingly caught the eye of Arteta.

Nonetheless, for Arsenal, it is a case of trying to get those first three points on the board under Arteta and then they can build from there and push on.