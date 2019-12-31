Chairman claims Steven Gerrard wants Rangers man to leave and join his side

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty has struggled to break into Steven Gerrard's side at Ibrox this season.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has suggested that Rangers boss Steven Gerrard wants Greg Docherty to leave Ibrox and join his side.

Posh have been chasing Rangers midfielder Docherty for some time, but have failed in their efforts to land him so far.

Peterborough went in for Docherty in the summer transfer window, but he decided to stay at Rangers to fight for a place.

However, the 23-year-old has only played six times for Rangers across all competitions so far this season.

Gerrard now wants Docherty to head out on loan, but the Scotland youth international is only keen on a Championship move, according to MacAnthony.

He would look good in our strip but another one who will only go to champ. SG & Gary McC want him to come to us. But player only wants championship. Thats football. https://t.co/3VITj4iKBx — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) December 30, 2019

Whether a Championship club will come in for Docherty now remains to be seen.

Docherty impressed at League One level last season, when playing for Shrewsbury Town, and could have helped to strengthen Peterborough’s side for the second half of the season.

If he does stay at Rangers, it seems unlikely that he will be able to break into Gerrard’s team, as they have performed so well without using him so far this season.