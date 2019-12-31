Quick links

Chairman claims Steven Gerrard wants Rangers man to leave and join his side

Darragh MacAnthony chairman of Peterborough United takes a photo on his mobile phone during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Peterborough United and Leicester City at ABAX Stadium on...
Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty has struggled to break into Steven Gerrard's side at Ibrox this season.

Greg Docherty of Rangers is seen during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Ibrox Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has suggested that Rangers boss Steven Gerrard wants Greg Docherty to leave Ibrox and join his side.

Posh have been chasing Rangers midfielder Docherty for some time, but have failed in their efforts to land him so far.

Peterborough went in for Docherty in the summer transfer window, but he decided to stay at Rangers to fight for a place.

 

However, the 23-year-old has only played six times for Rangers across all competitions so far this season.

Gerrard now wants Docherty to head out on loan, but the Scotland youth international is only keen on a Championship move, according to MacAnthony.

Whether a Championship club will come in for Docherty now remains to be seen.

Docherty impressed at League One level last season, when playing for Shrewsbury Town, and could have helped to strengthen Peterborough’s side for the second half of the season.

If he does stay at Rangers, it seems unlikely that he will be able to break into Gerrard’s team, as they have performed so well without using him so far this season.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

