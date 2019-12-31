Carlo Ancelotti shares what's surprised him the most about Everton's players so far

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has taken maximum points from his first two games in charge at Goodison Park.

Carlo Ancelotti has told the Liverpool Echo that he has been ‘surprised’ by the spirit of Everton’s side since he has taken over.

The Toffees have beaten Burnley and Newcastle United in their last two outings.

Everton suffered a set-back against Newcastle when Fabian Schar scored against them in the second-half, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin responded quickly by hitting the winner.

And Ancelotti believes that the work which Duncan Ferguson did with Everton’s team has really shone through so far.

“I was surprised by the spirit of the team. The work that Duncan [Ferguson] did was really good because he increased the spirit,” Ancelotti said.

Ferguson was unbeaten over 90 minutes during his time in caretaker charge, and really helped to spark Everton’s recovery.

The Toffees have now pulled away from the drop zone and are starting to look up the table.

Everton are next in action tomorrow, when they take on Manchester City, in what will be Ancelotti’s toughest challenge yet.