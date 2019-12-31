Quick links

Carlo Ancelotti shares what's surprised him the most about Everton's players so far

Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton celebrates with Fabian Delph, Michael Keane and Yerry Mina of Everton following their victory in the Premier League match between Newcastle United and...
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has taken maximum points from his first two games in charge at Goodison Park.

Carlo Ancelotti has told the Liverpool Echo that he has been ‘surprised’ by the spirit of Everton’s side since he has taken over.

Ancelotti has taken maximum points from his first two games in charge at Everton.

The Toffees have beaten Burnley and Newcastle United in their last two outings.

Everton suffered a set-back against Newcastle when Fabian Schar scored against them in the second-half, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin responded quickly by hitting the winner.

 

And Ancelotti believes that the work which Duncan Ferguson did with Everton’s team has really shone through so far.

“I was surprised by the spirit of the team. The work that Duncan [Ferguson] did was really good because he increased the spirit,” Ancelotti said.

Ferguson was unbeaten over 90 minutes during his time in caretaker charge, and really helped to spark Everton’s recovery.

The Toffees have now pulled away from the drop zone and are starting to look up the table.

Everton are next in action tomorrow, when they take on Manchester City, in what will be Ancelotti’s toughest challenge yet.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

