Bruno Fernandes admits he wanted summer Tottenham deal

Tottenham Hotspur wanted Bruno Fernandes over the summer.

Sporting playmaker Bruno Fernandes has told Record that Tottenham Hotspur were 'everything I wish I had' when they wanted him over the summer.

Tottenham were in the market for creative forces in the summer, especially with concerns about the future of star playmaker Christian Eriksen.

In the end, Mauricio Pochettino landed long-term target Giovani Lo Celso on loan from Real Betis, with a permanent move for the Argentine likely in 2020.

One of the other players linked with a move to Spurs was Fernandes, after the Sporting star hit 32 goals and 18 assists last season.

Spurs couldn't bring the Portuguese international to North London, and he has simply buckled down with Sporting, notching 13 goals and 13 assist already this term.

Now, Fernandes has admitted that he though the summer was a good time to move on, and Spurs were the only team he agreed to talk to because other clubs just didn't interest him.

Fernandes added that Tottenham were everything he wanted at that time, as he wanted to play in the Premier League, but it just didn't happen.

“In the summer I thought I could go out,”said Fernandes. “I believed it was a good time to leave due to many factors. I made the best time of my career to date. After the UEFA Nations League there were already many contacts, especially with Tottenham. It was the team that wanted me the most and was the only one I agreed to talk with, because there were other clubs that didn't interest me or whose project was not up to my expectations.”

“Tottenham fit into everything I wish I had at that moment. It is an appealing championship. Knowing that Tottenham would be willing to pay for me and make every possible effort to take me, leaves a player eager to take that step. Regardless, I always kept my word that it was up to Sporting to decide whether or not to leave. Nothing changed my desire to be here and to want to stay here,” he added.

The 25-year-old would still be a great signing for Spurs, but Jose Mourinho has already admitted to the Daily Mail that Fernandes is now beyond Tottenham, so maybe the chance has gone.