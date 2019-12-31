Quick links

Aston Villa fans react to links with Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara

John Verrall
Glen Kamara of Rangers celebrates at the final whistle during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Aston Villa are said to be interested in Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, ahead of the January transfer window.

Glen Kamara of Rangers FC in action during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Feyenoord and Rangers FC at De Kuip on November 28, 2019 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Aston Villa fans appear to be against making a move for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara in January.

Kamara has impressed since moving to Rangers, and the Daily Mail claim that Villa could now try to bring in the Finland international.

 

With John McGinn out injured, Villa are keen to strengthen their midfield options.

But Villa fans appear to feel that they need better than Kamara, if they are to avoid the drop.

Villa are currently sat in the relegation zone, after struggling since promotion to the Premier League.

The claret and blues have shown glimpses of promise since returning to the top flight, but they have found collecting points difficult.

Kamara would offer Villa a combative streak in midfield, and he is also comfortable in possession.

However, the Rangers man is still inexperienced having never played in in the Premier League before and there is no doubting that his addition would be a risk for Dean Smith’s men.

