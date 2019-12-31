Aston Villa fans react to links with Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara

Aston Villa are said to be interested in Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, ahead of the January transfer window.

Aston Villa fans appear to be against making a move for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara in January.

Kamara has impressed since moving to Rangers, and the Daily Mail claim that Villa could now try to bring in the Finland international.

With John McGinn out injured, Villa are keen to strengthen their midfield options.

But Villa fans appear to feel that they need better than Kamara, if they are to avoid the drop.

He’s finished! — Rob Prince (@Robbb182) December 29, 2019

Really hope not — Up The Villa (@UpTheVilla96) December 29, 2019

We need top players. Not “maybe top players”. We need to stop shopping in the bargain bin. — Alexander (@VillanAston) December 29, 2019

Would rather have Chris.



Unbelievable. — .ten (@LH__ten) December 29, 2019

I'd rather Glenn Whelan back tbh — Matthew Brown (@Matthew_Brown1) December 29, 2019

Just what we need an inexperienced midfielder. — Downward (@DownwardI) December 29, 2019

He’s pish! Plays only when he wants to and always gets injured! No thanks!!! — gary walls (@gary_walls) December 29, 2019

Villa are currently sat in the relegation zone, after struggling since promotion to the Premier League.

The claret and blues have shown glimpses of promise since returning to the top flight, but they have found collecting points difficult.

Kamara would offer Villa a combative streak in midfield, and he is also comfortable in possession.

However, the Rangers man is still inexperienced having never played in in the Premier League before and there is no doubting that his addition would be a risk for Dean Smith’s men.