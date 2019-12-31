Quick links

Arsenal identifies Granit Xhaka replacement, club unlikely to agree - report

Shane Callaghan
Juventus are reportedly unlikely to let their player join Arsenal for six months.

Arsenal's reported pursuit of Adrien Rabiot might've potentially hit a snag.

The Gunners have been linked with signing the French midfielder on loan in recent weeks.

According to Foot Mercato in France, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has already spoken to the Juventus ace about joining the North London side on a short-term basis in January.

Arteta might need a new midfielder over the coming weeks as speculation intensifies about Granit Xhaka returning to the Bundesliga.

 

And according to The Telegraph, Arteta has identified Rabiot as a replacement for the Switzerland international.

But the report adds that Juventus are unlikely to let him leave for six months, despite the former Paris Saint-Germain star enduring a bit-part role in Turin this season following a Bosman move last summer.

Everton have also been linked with Rabiot and, truthfully, Arsenal should let the Goodison Park side sign him.

There are better midfielders and more consistent ones out there for the Gunners.

Being a former midfielder himself, Arteta will know that Rabiot isn't the cream of the crop and the Spaniard should set his sights just a little higher.

