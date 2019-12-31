Quick links

Arsenal fans react to rumours William Saliba could be recalled

Arsenal defender William Saliba is currently out on loan at St. Etienne.

Arsenal fans are excited over reports that they could bring back William Saliba in the January transfer window.

The Daily Mirror claims that Arsenal may look to bring in Saliba earlier than expected in the new year.

Mikel Arteta realises that Arsenal need more defensive quality, and there is a feeling that Saliba would be a good option.

 

The young centre-back was signed by Arsenal in the summer, but loaned back to St. Etienne for the campaign.

However, Arsenal could now look to bring him back in January.

And there is great excitement among Arsenal fans about Saliba’s potential early arrival at the Emirates Stadium.

Saliba could walk straight into Arsenal’s starting line-up if he was to arrive in January.

The Gunners have such limited options at centre-back currently, with Calum Chambers out injured.

Arteta really needs to find a way of tightening Arsenal’s backline up, as they are currently stuck in 12th place in the Premier League table.

