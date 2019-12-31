Arsenal fans react to rumours William Saliba could be recalled

Arsenal defender William Saliba is currently out on loan at St. Etienne.

Arsenal fans are excited over reports that they could bring back William Saliba in the January transfer window.

The Daily Mirror claims that Arsenal may look to bring in Saliba earlier than expected in the new year.

Mikel Arteta realises that Arsenal need more defensive quality, and there is a feeling that Saliba would be a good option.

The young centre-back was signed by Arsenal in the summer, but loaned back to St. Etienne for the campaign.

However, Arsenal could now look to bring him back in January.

And there is great excitement among Arsenal fans about Saliba’s potential early arrival at the Emirates Stadium.

Considering? . Get it done, please. — Gooner Pete 89 (@Wall5Peter) December 30, 2019

Yes please❤️ — Ben (@BTT123BTT) December 30, 2019

Good News — Wenyaa Paul (@WenyaaPaul) December 31, 2019

Beautiful — Oregonny (@IrelonaR) December 31, 2019

Saliba and Upamecano would be a world class centre backs partnership for the next decade for Arsenal and France if we can make it happen. #afc — Ryan (@_RyanAFC) December 31, 2019

Huge. Needed massively, get him in now and let him settle, him and Saliba next season will be game changing. https://t.co/Df7B9Pca4m — LaPesadilla (@AFCPesadilla) December 30, 2019

Saliba could walk straight into Arsenal’s starting line-up if he was to arrive in January.

The Gunners have such limited options at centre-back currently, with Calum Chambers out injured.

Arteta really needs to find a way of tightening Arsenal’s backline up, as they are currently stuck in 12th place in the Premier League table.