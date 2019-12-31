Arsenal fans react to Eddie Nketiah recall reports

Arsenal have reportedly made a decision over Eddie Nketiah.

In the week he finally made his first Championship start for Leeds United, Arsenal have decided to recall Eddie Nketiah.

Football London report the decision has been taken with Arsenal dissatisfied with the lack of regular football Nketiah has seen at Elland Road.

Arsenal are reportedly planning to loan Nketiah out again, with Bristol City named as frontrunners.

The Gunners face Leeds in the FA Cup next Monday and if no decision is made, Nketiah will be eligible to face the Whites.

That would be an interesting twist to both side's seasons, and a chance for Nketiah to try and prove some value to the Gunners.

New manager Mikel Arteta has shown a desire to play youngsters already, starting Reiss Nelson in both of his matches in charge so far.

With question marks surrounding the futures of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the next few months are crucial for Nketiah, whether it is at Arsenal, or on another loan spell.

Here is a look at how Arsenal fans reacted to the developments...

