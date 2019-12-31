Quick links

Arsenal

Leeds United

Arsenal fans react to Eddie Nketiah recall reports

Dan Coombs
Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League 2 match between Arsenal v Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on August 21, 2017 in London,...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal have reportedly made a decision over Eddie Nketiah.

Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal after being denied a goal due to offside during the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Qarabag FK at Emirates Stadium on December 13, 2018 in...

In the week he finally made his first Championship start for Leeds United, Arsenal have decided to recall Eddie Nketiah.

Football London report the decision has been taken with Arsenal dissatisfied with the lack of regular football Nketiah has seen at Elland Road.

Arsenal are reportedly planning to loan Nketiah out again, with Bristol City named as frontrunners.

 

The Gunners face Leeds in the FA Cup next Monday and if no decision is made, Nketiah will be eligible to face the Whites.

That would be an interesting twist to both side's seasons, and a chance for Nketiah to try and prove some value to the Gunners.

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United arrives ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United at John Smith's Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Huddersfield,...

New manager Mikel Arteta has shown a desire to play youngsters already, starting Reiss Nelson in both of his matches in charge so far.

With question marks surrounding the futures of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the next few months are crucial for Nketiah, whether it is at Arsenal, or on another loan spell. 

Here is a look at how Arsenal fans reacted to the developments...

 

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch