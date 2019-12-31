Quick links

Celtic

Rangers

Ally McCoist names Celtic star who shouldn't have played v Rangers

Shane Callaghan
Rangers manager Ally McCoist looks on during the Scottish League Cup Quarter final between Rangers and St Johnstoneat Ibrox Stadium on October 28, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic lost to Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

Celtic's Scottish midfielder Michael Johnston (R) shoots past Rennes' Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (L) to score their third goal during the UEFA Europa League group E football match...

Ally McCoist has said on talkSPORT that Celtic boss Neil Lennon made a mistake by starting Mikey Johnston in Sunday's defeat by Rangers.

The Gers won at Parkhead for the first time in nine years this past weekend by beating Lennon's side 2-1.

Subscribe

The Celtic manager raised eyebrows before the game by giving Johnston his first start in a Premiership game since September.

But Johnston, who signed a new deal on the eve of the game, struggled to make an impact against Steven Gerrard's Rangers.

 

And McCoist, speaking on talkSPORT, believes that Lennon should've started the more robust Olivier Ntcham instead.

He said: "I have to admit I was a little bit surprised that Neil Lennon started the boy Johnston instead of Ntcham and I just thought their lack of physicality in there suited Rangers."

Johnston started the win at Ibrox a few months ago and you could forgive Lennon for believing in the 20-year-old Lennoxtown product.

But evidently it was the wrong decision and as a result Celtic are just two points above Rangers, who have a game in hand.

Celtic's Scottish midfielder Michael Johnston runs with the ball during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Celtic and Rennes at Celtic Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch