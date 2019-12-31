Ally McCoist names Celtic star who shouldn't have played v Rangers

Celtic lost to Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

Ally McCoist has said on talkSPORT that Celtic boss Neil Lennon made a mistake by starting Mikey Johnston in Sunday's defeat by Rangers.

The Gers won at Parkhead for the first time in nine years this past weekend by beating Lennon's side 2-1.

The Celtic manager raised eyebrows before the game by giving Johnston his first start in a Premiership game since September.

But Johnston, who signed a new deal on the eve of the game, struggled to make an impact against Steven Gerrard's Rangers.

And McCoist, speaking on talkSPORT, believes that Lennon should've started the more robust Olivier Ntcham instead.

He said: "I have to admit I was a little bit surprised that Neil Lennon started the boy Johnston instead of Ntcham and I just thought their lack of physicality in there suited Rangers."

Johnston started the win at Ibrox a few months ago and you could forgive Lennon for believing in the 20-year-old Lennoxtown product.

But evidently it was the wrong decision and as a result Celtic are just two points above Rangers, who have a game in hand.