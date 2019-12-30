Who is the Milk Edinburgh Meme girl? We found her on instagram!

Club photographs can really make or break your night. It could land you a new profile picture, help you reconnect with someone you fell for across the dance floor, or even remind you of that moment you would probably love to forget.

But for some, what should have been just a brief moment captured has rocketed them to worldwide fame.

And it's all down to meme culture.

For one girl, known as the 'Milk Edinburgh meme' girl, this is exactly what happened.

So, what is the meme? Who is the girl? And what has she said about becoming a viral sensation?

What is the Milk Edinburgh meme

As soon as this image was posted, it went viral. And it's pretty clear to see why.

The picture of the girl - called Lucia Gorman - looking bored out of her mind at a Milk event in Edinburgh’s Bourbon nightclub is pretty brilliant.

Most assumed from her expression that Lucia was irritated by the boy whispering in her ear, presuming that it was an unwanted advance. But in an interview with Cosmopolitan, Lucia explained that it was just her school friend called Patrick and she was pulling that face because she "just wanted to go home."

Get to know Lucia

Lucia is a 19-year-old student at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow. She is studying International Business and is currently in her second year.

She is originally from Edinburgh and in the months before she headed to university, she was working at the Edinburgh Milk nights.

Lucia explained to The Tab last year that she returned to the capital as Love Island's Jack Fowler was making a club appearance at Milk.

Although Lucia has a private Instagram account, she does allow followers after she has approved them. She currently has over 15,500 on her account @lucia_gorman.

What has Lucia said about the meme?

Lucia has been vocal since the meme surfaced over a year ago.

At first, in that same interview with The Tab, Lucia said it did not bother her and that she found it "funny."

However, things seem to have changed over the course of the year, as the meme grew in popularity and relevance.

In her interview with Cosmopolitan, Lucia said:

"I know everyone says it, and I sound like a mum, but what goes online… you can’t really stop it. Even if I wanted to get those pictures back now, I never could. It’s not up to me, really. It’s just on Twitter – anyone could get hold of it."

She even discussed that she had considered legal action to gain ownership of her image. However, the photographer on the night sold the image to VICE.

