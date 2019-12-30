Who is Julia Fox? Uncut Gems star ventured from adult material to Hollywood

Uncut Gems has been benchmarked as one of Netflix's must-watch movies in early 2020 but it's not just Adam Sandler set to catch the eye of movie fanatics.

Adam Sandler will receive a Best Actor nomination in the 2020 Oscars for his role in the Netflix production Uncut Gems.

The 53-year-old actor is a Hollywood veteran and has been nominated for over 100 awards while winning 45 of theM. However, he's never been in the running for a prestigious Oscar.

Directed by brothers Josh and Benny Safdie, Adam plays New York jeweller Howard Ratner and the film chronicles his life attempting to balance business and family. A high-stakes bet leaves the charismatic jeweller dreaming of a better future but its a risk that endangers everyone he has ever known and those he doesn't want to know.

While Adam's performance is likely to shine the classically slapstick actor in a light you've never seen before, co-star Julie Fox will leave you instantly tapping into Google to find out why you've never seen the actress before.

Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Julia Fox?

Julia is a 29-year-old actress and model from New York, although originally born in Italy, whose first Hollywood role was in Uncut Gems.

Her performance alongside Adam in the Netflix flick earned plenty of plaudits and a nomination at the 2019 Gotham Awards for best Breakthrough Actor.

A self-described party girl, Julia has always worked in modelling and photography but always dreamed of making the move onto the big screen.

Speaking of her sudden rise to fame she told Vanity Fair:

“Essentially I was nobody in this world, in Hollywood. So they really had to fight for me, and then I, obviously, had to fight for it as well."

You can follow the rising star on Instagram under @juliafox, where she dives into Hollywood with 88,000 followers.

What has she appeared in before Uncut Gems?

Virtually nothing.

Julia's only previous credit is called The Great American Mud Wrestle while she's also set to play a character named Scarlet in PVT Chat, an upcoming movie that also stars Buddy Duress and Peter Vack.

However, Julia caught the attention when she starred and directed her own short-film based around child sex trafficking in Reno (Nevada). Having travelled to the area Julia was inspired to tell the story and explained how the process unfolded to Elle:

"We entered the city (Reno) and met this group of kids on the side of the road, and we just both knew, we're going to uncover this story in this little mix. After speaking with some of their guardians, we were informed [that] the whole town was an underground prostitution ring. So many children were being trafficked and girls went missing all the time, and they were at risk. I was like, I want to tell this story in an artful way, not like a documentary."

Dominatrix to model and acting

The role was a match-made-in-heaven for Julia, who found herself relating with her character - also named Julia - on a sleuth of different levels.

The actress dabbled in a variety of jobs in her early adult life, ranging from a shoe store, ice cream shop, pastry shop and a stint in the sex industry doing S&M. She told the Hollywood Reporter:

“I heard about another girl who was doing it (S&M) and that there was no sex or nudity. It was role-playing."

From a dominatrix to model and now acting, Julia's past incarnations inlined her perfectly her Uncut Gems' character, even to the point where she thought producers had been stalking her after getting her hands on a script that seamlessly replicated her life.

How to watch Uncut Gems on Netflix

Uncut Gems arrives to Netflix UK on January 10th, 2020.