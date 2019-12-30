When is The Trial of Christine Keeler episode 3? How many episodes in the series?

This exceptionally performed drama is a must-watch.

The series is off to a tremendous start, but when is The Trial of Christine Keeler episode 3 and how many episodes are there?

Created by Amanda Coe, this intriguing new British TV title takes a look at the Profumo affair in the sixties and boasts an incredible cast.

Aboard the ensemble, we have Sophie Cookson (she plays Christine Keeler), Emilia Fox (Valerie Profumo), Chloe Harris (Paula), Ellie Bamber (Mandy Rice-Davies), Ben Miles (John Profumo) and more.

It arrived on BBC One on Sunday, December 29th 2019 and has already made a significant impression on audiences. So, when can we expect to continue the journey?

MOVE OVER BABY YODA... Fans think new character is the cutest!

When is The Trial of Christine Keeler episode 3?

As highlighted by the BBC, The Trial of Christine Keeler episode 3 will air on BBC One on Sunday, January 5th 2020.

It will air at 9 pm.

Following on from that, episode 4 will air on Sunday, January 12th 2020 at the same time.

KILLING IT! Did you spot Jodie Comer's Star Wars cameo?

The Trial of Christine Keeler: How many episodes?

In total, The Trial of Christine Keeler is comprised of six episodes.

Taking this into account, the sixth and final episode will air on Sunday, January 26th 2020. If it continues to progress as impressively as it is now, the year of television will be off to a brilliant start.

So, let's take a look at what audiences think of it so far...

ANAKIN, IS THAT YOU? Is Hayden Christensen in The Rise of Skywalker?

Audiences talk The Trial of Christine Keeler

Check out some tweets from audiences discussing the show below:

The trial of christine keeler 1st ep of 6 #bbc1 it's not capturing my attention span yet. Slow & boring.

Now do I stick with it?? That is the question! — Jan Connolly (@connolly_jan) December 29, 2019

The music in the Flamingo Club scene from ‘The Trial of Christine Keeler’ was brilliant: a near-perfect recreation of the young Blue Flames. Compliments to whoever responsible. — Richard Williams (@rwilliams1947) December 30, 2019

I’m loving The Trial of Christine Keeler ngl — Izzy (@IzzyxBaxter) December 29, 2019

Already enjoying The Trial of Christine Keeler. Captivating! — Sophia Sleigh (@SophiaSleigh) December 29, 2019

SEE ALSO: Remembering The Trial of Christine Keeler composer Jonathan Rhys Hill

In other news, here are our picks for the most disappointing movies of 2019.