What is the 1p saving challenge? Get your hands on the 2020 chart here!

At this time of year, it's inevitable that pockets feel tighter than ever. Christmas - plus all those tempting Boxing Day sales - really does punch a hole in everyone's savings!

So, if you're feeling the squeeze, then Skint Dad is here to help.

Skint Dad has taken the formula of the 52 week saving challenge and made it more manageable than ever. And so we have the 1p challenge.

But just what is the new saving challenge?

Here's how it works plus where to get your hands on the challenge chart for 2020. It's one way to kick off the new decade right!

What is the 1p saving challenge?

Taking the formula of the 52 week saving challenge, Skint Dad - real name Ricky Willis - has changed the daily amount you are saving from a pound to a penny.

Everyday, you one save more penny than the last. So, day one you save 1p, day two you save 2p, day three you save 3p, and so and so forth.

Although you start small, it really racks up a grand total. By the 322nd day you are saving £3.22!

How much do you save in total?

In a regular 365 day year, you can save a whopping total of £667.95.

But as 2020 is a leap year, there's a chance for even more savings!

As there is an extra day, you can save £671.61 in 2020 by following Skint Dad's 1p saving chart.

Download the chart and get saving!

If this looks right up your street, or you're in the market to find a better way to save, then be sure to download Skint Dad's chart and get cracking come January 1st.

You can download your printable chart on the Skint Dad website.

They have plenty of helpful tips and tricks to help save on their as well, so it's a good place to start.