Tony Watt defends Rangers manager after win over Celtic

Rangers recorded their first win at Celtic in nine years on Sunday.

Tony Watt has defended Rangers manager Steven Gerrard for his celebrations after his side recorded a crucial win over rivals Celtic in the Premiership on Sunday.

Moments after the final whistle blew at Parkhead, the Rangers boss roared with passion in a wild fashion in front of the cameras, as he was clearly ecstatic that his team managed to secure their first win at Celtic in nine years.

There were some who were critical of Gerrard's celebrations, with Celtic legend, Chris Sutton, labelling it as 'a touch embarrassing' on his personal Twitter account, with emotions clearly running high after the game.

But ex-Celtic man, Watt, defended Gerrard on his personal Twitter account and made it clear that 'unfortunately for us [Celtic]', he had the 'right' to 'act' as he pleased.

He’s won the rights to act how he wants after the game. Unfortunately for us. https://t.co/cSTQRdpzCu — Tony Watt (@32watto_) December 29, 2019

Emotions always run high in derby matches, especially in the Old Firm, which is arguably the biggest derby in European football, or it is certainly up there.

When Rangers previously met Celtic in the League Cup final, they would have felt hard done by because they were the better team and a linesman call, in the end, including Alfredo Morelos' saved penalty, played a part in their defeat.

But the Gers clearly didn't allow that to hurt them as they produced a strong performance at Parkhead, with Ryan Kent and Katic scoring on either side of the half.

Also during the first period, Ryan Christie saw his penalty saved by Allan McGregor, as Rangers argued that Celtic's only goal of the game should have been disallowed because of handball.

The drama didn't stop when the game restarted because Alfredo Morelos was shown two yellow cards, including one for diving in the last seconds of the game, as he received yet another red card in his Rangers career.