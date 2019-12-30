Tony Cascarino claims he prefers Liverpool duo & Tottenham's Heung-Min Son over Neymar

Tottenham Hotspur will host the currently unbeaten Liverpool in the Premier League next month.

Tony Cascarino has claimed that he prefers Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, and Tottenham's Heung-Min Son over PSG forward Neymar.

The former Republic of Ireland striker stated that there's 'no denying' Neymar is a great talent, but he would 'definitely' take the Liverpool duo and Tottenham's wideman over the current Brazil star.

Liverpool duo Mane and Salah won the Champions League last season, whilst Spurs' Son is regarded as a very underrated talent in the Premier League.

Despite Messi previously describing Neymar as 'one of the best' [BBC Sport], Cascarino told Weekend Sports Breakfast on TalkSport (28/12/19 at 8:55 am) that he still prefers the Premier League trio.

"I would definitely take Mane and Salah [over Neymar], every day of the week, [And] Son," Cascarino told TalkSport. "He has hardly played for half the season. He is a Harlem Globetrotter footballer, I'm not denying it that he has got great technique.

"But I would rather have all of them three over him. What does Messi see in him [Neymar]? Maybe that he fits in with Messi's way of playing and Messi likes having him in the team. I'd think the [other three] would do far more for the team. I don't deny that he's a great player. I would [also] take Mbappe over him every day of the week."

Whilst Neymar is a top-class talent, his antics during games doesn't sit well with neutral supporters, as his move to PSG has been met with a mixed reception.

Given his talents, there's no doubt that a Premier League club in the Champions League would be very keen to add a player like him to their ranks, but a lot has to happen for that scenario to take place.

Nonetheless, Neymar could potentially come against either Liverpool or Spurs in the Champions League this season, if his PSG side continues to progress and the English duo continue to march towards the latter stages of the competition.