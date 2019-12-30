Quick links

Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

'Thank you VAR'...John Aldridge hails Liverpool, hits out at referee

Referee Anthony Taylor signals for VAR during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on December 29, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool beat Wolves 1-0 in a controversial game.

Wolves fans felt aggrieved to be beaten 1-0 by Liverpool after having a goal ruled out by VAR.

Liverpool's goal also saw a handball in the build up which was not called back.

 

Despite this, former Liverpool striker John Aldridge felt the Reds were the ones who the referee favoured against, and praised VAR for helping them out.

Aldridge commented on Twitter after the game, which was decided by Sadio Mane's winner.

The win kept up Liverpool's superb record of dropping just two points this season.

Wolves were denied a point with their goal being ruled out, and this could make a big difference in May.

Nuno Santo's side are in with a chance of landing a top four place and currently sit in seventh.

They have more reason to feel frustrated than Aldridge does.

Fourth official Mike Dean (L) gestures to Wolverhampton Wanderers' Portuguese head coach Nuno Espirito Santo (R) on the touchline as VAR checks the first goal scored by Liverpool's...

