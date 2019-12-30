'Thank you VAR'...John Aldridge hails Liverpool, hits out at referee

Liverpool beat Wolves 1-0 in a controversial game.

Wolves fans felt aggrieved to be beaten 1-0 by Liverpool after having a goal ruled out by VAR.

Liverpool's goal also saw a handball in the build up which was not called back.

Despite this, former Liverpool striker John Aldridge felt the Reds were the ones who the referee favoured against, and praised VAR for helping them out.

Aldridge commented on Twitter after the game, which was decided by Sadio Mane's winner.

Made it hard for ourselves there a bit!having said that we played 12 men!what a disgrace of a so called referee.He Tried everything in his power to stop us winning!!Thank you VAR for showing him up for what he is!!Great 3 points!YNWA — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) December 29, 2019

The win kept up Liverpool's superb record of dropping just two points this season.

Wolves were denied a point with their goal being ruled out, and this could make a big difference in May.

Nuno Santo's side are in with a chance of landing a top four place and currently sit in seventh.

They have more reason to feel frustrated than Aldridge does.