'Superb': Tony Dorigo gushes over £51k-a-week Leeds player

Jack Harrison is having a very good season with Leeds United.

Tony Dorigo has been singing the praises of Leeds United winger Jack Harrison.

The Manchester City loanee picked up a goal and an assist in Sunday's thrilling 5-4 win away at Birmingham City.

In doing so, Harrison, who didn't have a brilliant loan at Leeds last term, now has four goals and five assists for Marcelo Bielsa's side this season.

And Dorigo, speaking to LUTV, admits that he's been 'superb' for the Whites this season.

He said: "Jack Harrison, I think he’s been superb this season. The fitness level we’ve got, he’s able to charge forward, but then to have the awareness of the run from Costa."

This is the Jack Harrison that Leeds fans would love to keep in the long term, but can they?

The 23-year-old is on a very generous £51,000-a-week deal at Manchester City [Spotrac] and the Elland Road side might not be able to afford that, especially if they don't win promotion.

Booking their long-awaited Premier League return will help Leeds no end in the financial stakes and big deals - and wages - will materialise, but Harrison has to earn that money in West Yorkshire.

This season he is, but he does blow hot and cold from time to time. Consistency is key and if he can maintain this standard or close to it until May, Leeds should certainly look into a permanent deal.