Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

'Superb': Tony Dorigo gushes over £51k-a-week Leeds player

Shane Callaghan
Manchester City's Jack Harrison in action at MetLife Stadium on July 25, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jack Harrison is having a very good season with Leeds United.

Leeds United's Jack Harrison breaks during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November 26, 2019 in Reading, England.

Tony Dorigo has been singing the praises of Leeds United winger Jack Harrison.

The Manchester City loanee picked up a goal and an assist in Sunday's thrilling 5-4 win away at Birmingham City.

In doing so, Harrison, who didn't have a brilliant loan at Leeds last term, now has four goals and five assists for Marcelo Bielsa's side this season.

And Dorigo, speaking to LUTV, admits that he's been 'superb' for the Whites this season.

 

He said: "Jack Harrison, I think he’s been superb this season. The fitness level we’ve got, he’s able to charge forward, but then to have the awareness of the run from Costa."

This is the Jack Harrison that Leeds fans would love to keep in the long term, but can they?

The 23-year-old is on a very generous £51,000-a-week deal at Manchester City [Spotrac] and the Elland Road side might not be able to afford that, especially if they don't win promotion.

Booking their long-awaited Premier League return will help Leeds no end in the financial stakes and big deals - and wages - will materialise, but Harrison has to earn that money in West Yorkshire.

This season he is, but he does blow hot and cold from time to time. Consistency is key and if he can maintain this standard or close to it until May, Leeds should certainly look into a permanent deal.

Leeds United celebrate the goal of Jack Harrison during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November 26, 2019 in Reading, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch