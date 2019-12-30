Who is Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green? Age, Instagram, previous roles!

Sonequa has delivered a sci-fi protagonist for the ages.

Star Trek: Discovery continues to reward fans, with Sonequa Martin-Green swiftly cementing herself as a fan-favourite of the franchise.

So, are you more of a Star Wars fan or a Trekkie?

It's a pretty common question, and with the release of The Rise of Skywalker this December, we've heard it quite a lot recently.

Of course, you can enjoy both, but it's likely one takes prevalence over the other. Sure, the conclusion of the Skywalker saga has its clear highlights, but the Trekkies will be fully immersed in the sweeping tale of Star Trek: Discovery on E4.

The series first emerged on screens on CBS back in 2017 and stands as the seventh series in the Star Trek universe. Fans were hungry for more after Star Trek: Enterprise wrapped up, but needless to say, it was worth the wait, continuing the journey with an exciting ensemble about ten years after the events of the original series.

KILLING IT! Did you spot Jodie Comer's Star Wars cameo?

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2019

Sonequa Martin-Green in Star Trek: Discovery

As with most series in the Star Trek franchise, there are plenty of characters we're happy to eagerly follow into the unknown.

However, this time around we're completely taken with Michael Burnham. The character is played by Sonequa Martin-Green and is a fearless science specialist aboard the Discovery.

In an interview with Den of Geek, the 34-year-old American actress said of the show: "By and large the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, and we definitely appreciate that because we wanted to make this iteration of Star Trek uphold the legacy while establishing its own identity."

She continued: "We wanted to make those people who carry it so near and dear to their hearts proud, but we also wanted to make this something that anyone could grab ahold of, even if you haven’t seen anything in the canon."

MOVE OVER BABY YODA... Fans think new character is the cutest!

I have been sleeping on Star Trek: Discovery. Sonequa Martin-Green and Michelle Yeoh are bad-ass. — Fareed (@Fareed_M) December 29, 2019

Sonequa Martin-Green: Movies & TV

She's terrific in the central role, but where have we seen her before?

Well, audiences will be most familiar with her work in horror series The Walking Dead (she played Sasha Williams).

More recently, you may have seen her in the festive comedy Holiday Rush (Roxy Richardson), but she's been in quite a lot, including such TV shows as New Girl (Rhonda), Once Upon a Time (Tamara), NYC 22 (Michelle Terry), The Good Wife (Courtney Wells) and Army Wives (Kanessa Jones).

As for movies, she also starred in Shockwave Darkside (Private Lang), Yelling to the Sky (Jojo Parker), Toe to Toe (Tosha) and more.

According to IMDb, she's set to appear as Savannah James in the highly anticipated Space Jam 2!

ANAKIN, IS THAT YOU? Is Hayden Christensen in The Rise of Skywalker?

Sonequa Martin-Green speaks at the "Enter The Star Trek Universe" Panel during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California.

Follow Sonequa Martin-Green on Instagram

To keep up to date with the actress, be sure to follow her on Instagram.

You can find her over at @therealsonequa; she boasts a staggering 1.2 million followers.

There are a bunch of Star Trek: Discovery-related posts, as well as selfies, promotional content and beyond, so it's definitely worth heading over to check out.

We hope you're loving the series!

In other news, here are our picks for the most disappointing movies of 2019.