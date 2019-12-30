Quick links

Some Newcastle United fans are urging Toon to sign Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Aiden Cusick
A Newcastle fan reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on November 30, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.
The Rangers striker helped Steven Gerrard's Ibrox outfit to a sizeable win last time out.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers walks from the pitch after being sent off near the end of the game during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December...

Some Newcastle United fans like what they saw of Alfredo Morelos during Rangers' Old Firm victory on Sunday.

The Rangers striker failed to end his drought in the fixture and received his second sending off as Steven Gerrard's side clung on for the win.

But for a side starved of goals from its own attackers (between them, Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, Yoshinori Muto, Andy Carroll and Dwight Gayle have scored just three goals from 66 Newcastle outings this season) one with 28 alone - Morelos - would be a welcome addition.

 

The Northern Echo suggested earlier that Morelos is a target for the Newcastle manager, Steve Bruce, but acknowledged that Rangers would be extremely reluctant to sell the Colombian as they chase down a first Scottish Premiership title since 2011 - adding that Gayle is likely to leave despite the Magpies' £15 million valuation.

Nevertheless, it seems he would be a popular addition where most of Tyneside are concerned...

Rangers paid HJK Helsinki just £1m for Morelos two-and-a-half years ago, but at this rate his transfer fee is likely to begin at eight figures.

It was reported earlier this month that Newcastle have already proved a thorn in Rangers' side in the lead up to January, having agreed a deal to sign the rumoured Ibrox target Reagan Thomson.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

