Some Arsenal fans want Sheffield United star signed amid Granit Xhaka rumour

Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Sheffield United are still above Arsenal in the Premier League table.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City and John Fleck of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Etihad Stadium on December 29, 2019 in...

Some Arsenal supporters have taken a shine to the Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck.

Fleck impressed despite Sheffield United's 2-0 defeat against Manchester City on Sunday, continuing his recent fine form.

 

Arsenal, meanwhile, have arguably failed to replace Aaron Ramsey in the Scot's position, and could lose Granit Xhaka - for a reported fee of around £21.4 million to Hertha Berlin (​Blick) - in January.

And that could make Fleck a useful addition, according to the following Gunners fans...

 

 

 

 

 

Fleck began his career at Rangers but arrived at Sheffield United via their then League One rivals Coventry City in 2016.

Since then, he has helped the Blades to two promotions and eighth in their first season back at the top level - above Arsenal.

John Fleck of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Watford FC at Bramall Lane on December 26, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.

The 28-year-old Scotland international has had little trouble adapting, having scored or made five goals in 17 Premier League outings so far.

Fleck appeared in Sheffield United's 1-0 win against Arsenal earlier this season and the two sides are due to meet again at the Emirates Stadium in the middle of next month.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

