Some Arsenal fans want Sheffield United star signed amid Granit Xhaka rumour

Sheffield United are still above Arsenal in the Premier League table.

Some Arsenal supporters have taken a shine to the Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck.

Fleck impressed despite Sheffield United's 2-0 defeat against Manchester City on Sunday, continuing his recent fine form.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have arguably failed to replace Aaron Ramsey in the Scot's position, and could lose Granit Xhaka - for a reported fee of around £21.4 million to Hertha Berlin (​Blick) - in January.

And that could make Fleck a useful addition, according to the following Gunners fans...

Let’s sell Xhaka and buy Fleck — Ibrahim (@abbadiouf7) December 29, 2019

Djibril sidibe, Saint maximin, Michael obafemi, John fleck all upgrades and hungry players @arsenal — greg (@arsenevsfans) December 29, 2019

Half of Arsenal squad will not make the wolves team... Arsenal team is made up of overrated lazy players... our so called academy players have no fight in them.



Arsenal should be looking at players like

R. Vinagre

Fleck

Trossad and

Doucoure



Epl experience with alot of stamina — Martins Balboa (@GunnerNigerian) December 29, 2019

Oblak

Sancho

Fleck — ‏‏ً (@AFCMahad) December 28, 2019

Fleck began his career at Rangers but arrived at Sheffield United via their then League One rivals Coventry City in 2016.

Since then, he has helped the Blades to two promotions and eighth in their first season back at the top level - above Arsenal.

The 28-year-old Scotland international has had little trouble adapting, having scored or made five goals in 17 Premier League outings so far.

Fleck appeared in Sheffield United's 1-0 win against Arsenal earlier this season and the two sides are due to meet again at the Emirates Stadium in the middle of next month.