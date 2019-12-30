Three hurdles Liverpool will have to cross to become Invincibles

Can Liverpool become the second team in the Premier League era to go an entire season unbeaten?

Liverpool couldn't have asked for a better start to their Premier League season. The Reds are 13 points clear at the top of the table despite playing a game lesser than their rivals. Jurgen Klopp has transformed Liverpool into world-beaters but could they achieve something that has only been done once in the Premier League era?

Arsenal under Arsene Wenger back in the 2003/04 campaign made history by becoming the first side to go an entire league season unbeaten. No other side have matched their record till date but Liverpool have a massive chance to do so by the end of this season.

However, with 19 games still left to be played, Liverpool will have to pass a lot of tests to match what the Gunners did over 15 years ago. We take a look at the three biggest hurdles that Klopp's side will have to cross to attain invincibility.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham:

The last time Liverpool were odds on to win the Premier League, Jose Mourinho spoiled the party. The self-proclaimed special one's Chelsea secured a 2-0 win at Anfield to cost the Reds their first-ever Premier League title.

With how far Liverpool are now at the top of the table, it is unlikely that Mourinho could have a big impact on their title hopes. However, he could well ruin their chance of becoming invincibles when the two sides meet at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in two weeks time.

The Merseyside derby:

Everton under Carlo Ancelotti will be a tough outing for Liverpool at Goodison Park in March. The Italian is the only manager to have beaten Klopp's side this season and Evertonians would love nothing more than that to happen again.

To make things worse for Liverpool, the Reds will take on their fierce local rivals less than three days after they face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. Liverpool would certainly love to go unbeaten but the last thing they would want is for Everton to have any say in it.

The defending champions:

One of Pep Guardiola's biggest regrets of the season will be that his side failed to make it three Premier League title wins in three consecutive years. Liverpool have been far superior to the Cityzens this season and it is only fair that they finally end their league trophy drought.

However, Guardiola will try everything he possibly can to delay that and one way of doing that is by making things difficult for Liverpool when he welcomes them to the Etihad early in April. City will arguably be Liverpool's toughest hurdle to cross as they aim for invincibility but the crown will only taste sweeter if they manage to get past them without any damage.