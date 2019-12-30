Report: Real Madrid set to recall Jesus Vallejo from Wolves in January

The Galacticos are not happy with Nuno Espirito Santo's decision of not using Jesus Vallejo.

According to a report from AS, Real Madrid are considering the possibility of cutting short Jesus Vallejo's loan deal at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The report claims that Zinedine Zidane's side are concerned over the lack of playing time that the young defender has got since his loan switch in the summer transfer window. Vallejo has started just once in the Premier League and hasn't featured in any competition since the end of October.

Wolves are already without Willy Boly who has been out for a while with an ankle problem. The 28-year-old isn't expected to return any time soon which makes losing Vallejo a huge blow for Wolves considering their incredibly thin squad.

Nuno Espirito Santo has preferred Leander Dendoncker in the heart of his defence over Vallejo recently and that could well backfire in the coming days. The report reveals that Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt and Spanish side Leganes are both keen to land the Spaniard and it makes sense for him to pick one of the two to game some much-needed action.

Wolves will have to dive into the transfer market to replace Vallejo. Santo's players will certainly feel the fatigue going into the latter stages of the season. The Wanderers are also in the knockout stages of the Europa League and the further they go in the competition, the more difficult it will be for the players to cope with the fixtures.

Nuno Santo's side also have a good chance to make it into the top four of the Premier League. They are currently seventh, just four points off of fourth-place Chelsea. If Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham's struggles continue, Wolves could land fourth spot which would be an incredible achievement considering where they were two years ago.