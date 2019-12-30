Report: Aston Villa, Burnley and Southampton keen on Adrien Tameze

Former Everton target Adrien Tameze could still make a move to the Premier League.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Premier League trio Aston Villa, Burnley and Southampton are all interested in signing Nice's Adrien Tameze on loan next month.

The 25-year-old has barely featured for Patrick Vieira's side this season. The report claims that the Nice boss is willing to let Tameze leave on loan in January and Villa, Burnley and Southampton could all do with him.

RMC Sport claimed earlier in the summer that Everton were in discussions with Nice over a move for Tameze to replace Idrissa Gueye. The Toffees chose Jean-Philippe Gbamin instead and the Nice man's stock has slowly dropped since.

However, there is no denying that Tameze is a top-quality midfielder and he could do a decent job to help any of the interested teams when required. The former Valenciennes midfielder is fairly tidy in possession and is brilliant with his tackling and interceptions.

Villa are currently in the drop zone and are reportedly set to miss John McGinn for a while after his injury. Southampton are just four points above the Villans and are on a good run. A little solidity in the centre of their park could do both teams a world of good going into the second half of the season.

Burnley, on the other hand, have struggled with consistency this season. The Clarets aren't in any real danger of facing the drop but a spark in their midfield could help them reach that next level and Tameze is capable of just that.

A loan deal makes it a low-risk move and it would be a no brainer considering his contract situation at Nice. If his temporary move fails, he can return to France but if it works, the club he impresses at could land him for a bargain in the summer considering that he only has 18 months left on his current deal.