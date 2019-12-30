Brighton are reportedly keen on long-term Palace target Fedor Chalov

Roy Hodgson could miss out on a player who would massively improve his side.

According to a report from The Sun, Brighton and Hove Albion are eyeing a move for CSKA Moscow's exciting forward Fedor Chalov in the upcoming transfer window.

The Seagulls have had a fine start to the season and have impressed a number of people with their recruitment on and off the pitch. Graham Potter's appointment has changed the face of the Brighton and if the report is to be believed, they are continuing their brilliant work.

Chalov has been one of the stars of the Russian top-flight since the start of last season. The 21-year-old scored 17 times and picked up seven assists in all competitions last season. He also managed to score against then European champions Real Madrid in the Santiago Bernabeu which attracted a ton of sides including Crystal Palace.

The Eagles were heavily linked with a move for Chalov but they failed to convince CSKA Moscow with their bid earlier in the summer transfer window. (Championat) Palace still need a striker and Roy Hodgson confirmed that the club will revisit their summer shortlist to fill the gaps in their squad. (Sky Sports)

Palace will need to hurry up now if they want to sign Chalov considering Brighton's new interest in him. The Seagulls are reportedly looking for a replacement for Glenn Murray and the Russian would be a phenomenal addition to their already strong firepower.

Neal Maupay and Aaron Connolly have both been brilliant for Potter's side so far this season. This could give Palace the edge in the race for the Russian considering that he is likely to get more game time with them rather than at Brighton where the competition up front is huge.

Palace will kick themselves if they miss out on Chalov and he ends up at Brighton. The Russian, still only 21, is incredibly talented and with time, he is certain to be a very good player for either of the two sides.