Report: Wilder wants Sheffield United to move quickly for Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze of QPR warms up during the Carabao Cup second round match between Queens Park Rangers and Portsmouth at Loftus Road on August 28, 2019 in London, England.
Sheffield United are reportedly keen on QPR's Eberechi Eze.

Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers clapping during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Hull City at Loftus Road Stadium, London on Saturday 28th December 2019.

According to The Sun, Sheffield United are keen on Queens Park Rangers playmaker Eberechi Eze, with a fee of around £12million suggested.

It's claimed that Chris Wilder wants more attacking options in January, and has picked out Eze as a player who can provide goals and creativity.

The report also notes that Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur are especially keen on Eze, so Wilder wants the Blades to move quickly in order to beat the competition.

 

Ollie Watkins of Brentford is another target, but Eze is the top target for United, and a £12million move could be made during next month's transfer window.

That may see Ravel Morrison leave the club on loan, with the Blades seemingly ready to make their move for Eze as their new exciting playmaker.

Eze, 21, has starred for QPR this season, racking up nine goals and four assists for the Championship side whilst producing dazzling displays.

Eberechi Eze of QPR warms up during the Carabao Cup second round match between Queens Park Rangers and Portsmouth at Loftus Road on August 28, 2019 in London, England.

Quick and incredibly skilful, Eze is already an exciting talent, but he has huge potential to become an absolute star in the Premier League.

It would be something of a surprise to see QPR sell for £12million given how much Championship players now go for, but Wilder will now be hoping that his side can pip Tottenham and get Eze signed up at Bramall Lane.

Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze shields the ball from Stoke City's Sam Clucas during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers at Bet365 Stadium on August...

