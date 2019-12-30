Report: Wilder wants Sheffield United to move quickly for Eberechi Eze

Sheffield United are reportedly keen on QPR's Eberechi Eze.

According to The Sun, Sheffield United are keen on Queens Park Rangers playmaker Eberechi Eze, with a fee of around £12million suggested.

It's claimed that Chris Wilder wants more attacking options in January, and has picked out Eze as a player who can provide goals and creativity.

The report also notes that Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur are especially keen on Eze, so Wilder wants the Blades to move quickly in order to beat the competition.

Ollie Watkins of Brentford is another target, but Eze is the top target for United, and a £12million move could be made during next month's transfer window.

That may see Ravel Morrison leave the club on loan, with the Blades seemingly ready to make their move for Eze as their new exciting playmaker.

Eze, 21, has starred for QPR this season, racking up nine goals and four assists for the Championship side whilst producing dazzling displays.

Quick and incredibly skilful, Eze is already an exciting talent, but he has huge potential to become an absolute star in the Premier League.

It would be something of a surprise to see QPR sell for £12million given how much Championship players now go for, but Wilder will now be hoping that his side can pip Tottenham and get Eze signed up at Bramall Lane.