Report: West Ham want Neil Etheridge if they can't re-sign Randolph

West Ham United are reportedly keen on Neil Etheridge.

According to The Sun, West Ham United could move for Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge if they can't re-sign Middlesbrough's Darren Randolph.

It's claimed that new goalkeeper is a priority for West Ham in next month's transfer window, which isn't exactly a huge surprise given their problems there this season.

Lukasz Fabianski's hip injury saw Roberto Jimenez come in, but the Spaniard was a disaster between the sticks, and even his replacement – fellow veteran David Martin – then got injured himself.

 

Bringing back Randolph – who left the Hammers in 2017 – is thought to be their goal, but a move could prove more expensive than they first hoped.

That means alternative targets are being pursued, and Cardiff ace Etheridge is thought to be a target, even though the Bluebirds would also demand a decent fee.

Etheridge, 29, had bounced from the youth setups at Chelsea and Fulham to the likes of Oldham Athletic and Charlton Athletic without much success, before his form at Walsall saw him earn a 2017 move to Cardiff.

The Philippines international not only helped Cardiff win promotion in 2018, but then starred in the Premier League too, establishing himself as a top goalkeeper having become something of a late bloomer.

Etheridge would certainly be able to cover for Fabianski and potentially challenge him moving forward, but whether West Ham can tempt Cardiff into a deal remains to be seen.

