Report: West Ham and Watford linked Ryan Manning rejects initial QPR offer

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on August 21, 2019 in...
West Ham United and Watford are among the clubs being linked with the Queens Park Rangers player.

The West Ham United and Watford-linked left-back Ryan Manning has rejected Queens Park Rangers' initial contract offer, according to West London Sport.

London Football News reported earlier this year that West Ham and Watford had 'joined the race' for Manning's signature.

Another website has also credited Newcastle United, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers with an interest in the Irishman, and speculated at a £5 million transfer fee. 

 

Manning's existing deal expires at the end of this season, although QPR are said to hold a year's extension option in the event that he doesn't resign.

Negotiations are continuing between QPR and Manning, according to West London Sport.

And the website claims a renewal still looks likely, with the R's hopeful of agreeing terms in the coming weeks.

Though a central midfielder by trade, it is at left-back that Manning has been deployed this season.

Kiko Femenia of Watford during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Watford FC at Bramall Lane on December 26, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.

Neither West Ham (Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku) nor Watford (Adam Masina and Jose Holebas) are short of options in the latter position, although the Hornets have deployed the right-footed Kiko Femenia there of late.

QPR fans - could Manning leave Loftus Road for West Ham or Watford?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

